Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS passes bill to set up unified body to regulate IFSCs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:06 IST
LS passes bill to set up unified body to regulate IFSCs

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities in international financial services centres (IFSCs) in the country.

The first IFSC in India was set up at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. "... we are bringing several regulators together as one unit to the limited extent of dealing with various institutions which are present in the IFSC," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The unified authority will act as a single-window for regulating various financial activities in the IFSC, she said. All the laws of land, including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, will apply, she said, adding the unified authority which will be independent would be subject audit by the CVC and the CAG.

Together with this, it will define various financial products including IT enabled services in the financial sector, she said, it has provided 10,000 jobs. The government has already given some tax concession to help this centre develop as global financial hub in line with London and Singapore.

There will tax holiday only for 10 years in the IFSC, she said, adding it will not become a tax haven. Replying to concerns raised by members on the economic slowdown, the Finance Minister said, "I am not undermining the challenges (economic). A blip in quarter should not prevent us from setting up the centre."

On the question of stake of crisis-ridden IL&FS in the GIFT City, Sitharaman said the Gujarat government wants to take over

the stake in IFSC. The Gujarat government has already appointed a new CEO replacing the IL&FS nominee.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019, was introduced in the Lok Sabha after withdrawal from the Rajya Sabha. Currently, the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors in IFSC are regulated by multiple regulators -- the RBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The bill seeks to amend 14 Acts, including the SEBI Act, the IRDA Act and the PFRDA Act.

The dynamic nature of business in IFSCs necessitates a high degree of inter-regulatory coordination and it also requires clarifications and frequent amendments in the existing regulations governing financial activities in IFSC. On the criticism on why it is being set up in Gandhinagar, she said, the Gujarat government had applied for setting up financial sector Special Economic Zone and the approval given by the then Congress-led UPA in 2011.

She also said that there is no limit on how many IFSCs can be set up but others can come up after first centre (GIFT City) becomes fully operational.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman cop booked for graft

An offence was registered against a woman police sub-inspector on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Maharashtras Jalna district, police said. Acting on a complaint, the anti-corruption bureau caught sub-i...

Germany's Warburg offers to repay money in sham trading trial

MM Warburg, part-owned by one of Germanys oldest banking dynasties, offered on Wednesday to repay some gains from a share trading scheme at the centre of the countrys biggest post-war fraud case, a letter seen by Reuters showed. The trial i...

Hotline launches to help Polish women travel abroad for abortion

Women in Poland facing some of Europes tightest restrictions on abortion will be offered advice and funding to travel abroad to get a termination through a new Abortion Without Borders initiative launched on Wednesday.The hotline service wi...

EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050

The European Unions executive arm will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal, a set of new climate policies presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.It will also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019