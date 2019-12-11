Left Menu
SEMI and VLSI Research Unveil End-to-End Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Report

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Milpitas
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:30 IST
SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, and VLSI Research, the leading semiconductor manufacturing market research firm, today unveiled the Semiconductor Manufacturing Monitor, a report covering the semiconductor manufacturing industry from materials to electronic systems. The inaugural report includes comprehensive 2018 and 2019 quarterly data for the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, a one-quarter outlook, and semiconductor equipment forecast scenarios to 2020.

"The Semiconductor Manufacturing Monitor sets a new standard for semiconductor manufacturing by offering critical insights for making strategic business decisions and investments in our highly dynamic industry," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The combination of SEMI's leading benchmark data and VLSI Research's semiconductor manufacturing expertise delivers an unparalleled breadth of market research spanning the entire semiconductor manufacturing supply chain."

"The semiconductor industry has never been so rife with change," said Risto Puhakka, president of VLSI Research. "More than ever, stakeholders across the industry need timely market scenarios and updates vital to decision-making. VLSI Research is excited to partner with SEMI and offer key semiconductor manufacturing data in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Monitor to meet this pressing need."

Published four times each year, the annual subscription provides information for the following segments:

  • Electronic systems sales
  • IC sales by logic and memory
  • Semiconductor manufacturing CapEx by memory and non-memory
  • Leading foundry, fabless, OSAT and semiconductor equipment company revenues
  • Silicon shipments
  • Global wafer fab capacity
  • IC inventory

This Semiconductor Manufacturing Monitor is ideal for companies requiring cost-effective, comprehensive industry data from trusted sources. For more information and to purchase the report, click here.

About VLSI Research
VLSI Research's unique combination of deep semiconductor industry contacts and data analytics with databases and information libraries reaching back seven decades, combined with its locations in the world's technology hotspots, make it perfectly suited for the development of the world's most distinguished semiconductor market research. VLSI Research information is selectively crafted by renowned semiconductor manufacturing market research analysts with over a century of combined experience. VLSI Research is the only market research firm to have won the SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award. Visit www.vlsiresearch.com to learn more.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

VLSI Research
Phone: 1.408.453.8844
Email: analyst@vlsiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

