Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Election takes edge off stocks with biggest British exposure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Election takes edge off stocks with biggest British exposure
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Stocks most exposed to the British economy slipped on Wednesday on growing expectations of a close election outcome, while JD Sports dropped 10% after its top investor cut its stake.

The mid-cap bourse, whose constituents make half of their earnings from business in Britain, closed 0.6% lower after dropping nearly 2% during the day. The index has gained about 3% and outperformed blue chips since lawmakers voted in favor of an election, which pollsters YouGov predicted would result in a 28-seat Conservative win when the votes are counted on Thursday.

"An unstable Tory majority could see Johnson having to offer a second referendum to get his withdrawal agreement through Parliament," analysts at investment bank Jefferies said. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 ended flat as gains due to a weakening of the pound were offset by steep losses in oil firms after a surprise build-up of U.S. crude inventories.

The index missed out on a wider equity market rise as expectations that Washington would delay the Dec. 15 deadline for a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods grew. Stocks considered most vulnerable to any shocks that may arise from Britain leaving the European Union weakened.

Lloyds, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, fell nearly 2%, while retailers Morrisons and Sainsbury's were down 2% and 1.4%, respectively. An index of housebuilders dropped as much as 1.4%.

Investors were also awaiting a statement from a U.S. Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting to gauge the outlook for the world's largest economy amid a prolonged trade war with China. Corporate headlines drove some moves.

Fashion retailer JD Sports, the FTSE's best performer this year, had its worst day in more than three years after Pentland sold 24 million shares at a discount. Stagecoach jumped 9% to be among FTSE 250's top gainers after the transport company said half-year earnings in its London bus division was ahead of expectations.

Among smaller companies, roadside assistance provider AA surged 16% on buyback plans, while Petra Diamonds climbed 5% after restarting mining operations in South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq higher ahead of Fed meet; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserves December policy statement for clues on the domestic economys strength, while the Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and H...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court

The Hague, Dec 11 AFP Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide against Myanmar in the UNs top court Wednesday, despite admitting the army may have used excessive force against Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi denied m...

Man held for molesting teenage daughter

A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old daughter, police said. Cidco police arrested the accused from his residence in Sainagar locality in the city following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said...

4 held for killing woman in Ghaziabad

Four people have been arrested after a 45-year-old woman was shot at in Loni area here last week, police said on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Indira Verma, was shot at a point blank range in the head in Balram nagar colony on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019