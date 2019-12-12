Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as Fed cheer offsets trade, UK angst

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 06:33 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as Fed cheer offsets trade, UK angst
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative but the imminent UK election and a deadline for Sino-U.S. trade talks kept investors cautious. Capping broader gains was a fall in oil prices after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories, which hit some energy stocks in the region.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, at its policy meeting on Wednesday but indicated interest rates would remain on hold, which nudged Wall Street stocks higher. That helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to rise 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.11% and U.S. stock futures rose 0.06%. Australian shares were down 0.29%, however, weighed by the energy sector after the fall in oil prices.

"The Fed's accommodative stance does support equities, but the chance of a disruptive election outcome in Britain is very real," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. "You also have the U.S.-China trade problem. We're likely to see subdued trading and some investors make lock in profits as the day progresses."

The S&P 500 rose 0.29% on Wednesday after the Fed's rate decision, which included enough dovish tones to cheer markets. Traders are bracing for a series of make-or-break events over the next few days that have the potential to cause huge swings in financial markets for months to come.

Sterling traded near the highest in more than two years versus the euro and close to a eight-month high versus the dollar before voting begins in an election that will determine whether Britain exits the European Union in an orderly fashion. Polls show the Conservatives' lead shrinking ahead of an election starting later Thursday, which could jeopardise chances of a smooth Brexit.

Exit polls for Britain's election will begin around 2200 GMT Thursday after voting closes, then official results will begin to trickle in. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party is running on a pledge to enact a swift split from the EU, ending more than three years of uncertainty.

Traders say a hung parliament or a victory for the main opposition Labour Party could cause huge disruptions because Labour is promising another referendum on membership of the bloc. Against the euro, sterling was little changed at 84.36 pence, close to the highest since May 2017. The pound traded at $1.3200, just shy of its highest since March.

In trade war news, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet Thursday with top advisers to discuss tariffs on nearly $160 billion of Chinese consumer goods that are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15, three sources told Reuters. Trump is expected to go ahead with the tariffs, a separate source told Reuters, which could scuttle efforts to end a 17-month long trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies traded at 97.413. On Wednesday it fell to a four-month low after Powell it would take a significant pick-up in inflation to cause the Fed to raise rates. Treasury yields initially fell in reaction to Powell's comments, but they rebounded slightly in Asia. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.7965%.

U.S. crude futures rose 0.26% to $58.91 a barrel in Asia. A report by OPEC released on Wednesday suggested that oil markets are tighter than previously thought. Traders are also focused on state oil company Saudi Aramco, whose shares surged the maximum permitted 10% above their IPO price on their Riyadh stock market debut on Wednesday, making it the world's most valuable listed company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar licks wounds as Fed disappoints bulls, UK election awaited

The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserves benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower. Investors also remained on edge as Su...

Israeli parliament approves new election for March 2

The Israeli parliament approved on Thursday a motion to hold a new national election on March 2, the countrys third in less than a year.The motion, passed in a vote of 94 lawmakers in favor against none who were opposed, came hours after a ...

Israel heads for third general election within a year

Israelis will head back to polls for the third general election in less than a year after the two largest parties of the Jewish country failed to make a power-sharing deal before a Wednesday deadline. Incumbent prime minister Benjamin Netan...

Haryana: 12-yr-old girl gangraped in Karnal; 4 held

A twelve-year-old gild was allegedly gang-raped by four people in Haryanas Karnal, police said. Police said on Wednesday that one accused has been arrested, whereas three others have been detained.Based on the victims complaint, four people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019