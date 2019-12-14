Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2/litre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:32 IST
Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2/litre

India's leading milk supplier Amul on Saturday raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Maharashtra. "Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre being sold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra from December 15, 2019," the cooperative said in a statement.

In Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 28 per 500 ml, and Amul Taaza will be sold for Rs 22 per 500 ml. However, there will be no change in price of Amul Shakti which continues to be available at Rs 25 per 500 ml.

Amul said in the last three years it has made only two price revisions for pouch milk, which works out to be only Rs 4 per litre and less than 3 per cent per annum increase in MRP. "This year the price of cattle feed has increased by more than 35 per cent. Considering increase in cattle feed and other input costs, our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per Kg fat which is more than 15 per cent increase than last year for the 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat," the statement said.

Amul said it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the producers. This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has been done with an aim to sustain remunerative price to milk producers and encourage them for higher milk production, it added.

GCMMF supplies 1.4 crore litres per day of milk across the country, of which 33 lakh litres is for Delhi-NCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Minimum temperatures hover close to normal at most places in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures dropped slightly on Sunday but continued to hover close to or above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Cel...

14 killed, 18 injured after bus veers off road in Nepal

A passenger bus veered off the road and fell some 100 metres along the Araniko Highway in Nepals Sindhupalchok on Sunday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 18 others. The bus was heading towards Bhaktapur from Kalinchok in Dolakha dis...

Iran says it's defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week

Tehran, Dec 15 AP Irans telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time aimed at spying on government intelligence. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a shor...

Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019, India's Suman Rao is second runner-up

Jamaicas Toni-Ann Singh has bagged the Miss World 2019 at an annual beauty pageant held here, with Indias Suman Rao becoming second runners-up. The 23-year-old Jamaican was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by British televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019