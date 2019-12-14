Left Menu
Another Feather in Ambica's Cap, Manufacturing Summit Award in IT Leadership Category

At the 13th Edition of the Manufacturing IT Summit, Ambica Steels was awarded a Manufacturing Summit Award in the IT Leadership Category. Receiving the award on behalf of Ambica Steels was the company's IT Manager, Mr. Mayank Pachauri.

Mr. Pachauri, who appeared delighted to receive the Manufacturing Summit Award, said, "Ambica Steels always uses the best practices for managing data with the latest data management trends."

The Manufacturing IT Summit, now in its 13th Edition, was held at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity and featured over 80 attendees and leading solution providers. The goal of the Manufacturing IT Summit was to bring together IT decision-makers across the manufacturing sector to discuss specific challenges faced by IT personnel in the manufacturing industry. Notable topics of discussion were the trends shaping the IT industry in 2019, recent transformative technologies, and the changing dynamics of the role played by CIO's.

About Ambica Steels Limited

Ambica is a fully integrated Stainless Steel manufacturer, headquartered in New Delhi, India. Customer base of the company is spread across 6 continents. The company will be celebrating its Golden Anniversary in 2020. Ambica Steels Limited (ASL) has over 5 decades of experience in Stainless steel manufacturing. ASL caters to diverse requirements of Stainless steel encompassing 150+ grades in various profiles including round, square, hexagonal, flat bars. The company also offers superior forging quality ingots and billets.

AMBICA produces a very diverse range of Stainless Steel grades. Some of the products include Austenitic grades (303, 304/L, 316/L, 321, 316Ti), Martensitic & Ferritic grades (410,416,420A/B/C, 430/F, 431). The company specializes in Duplex steels (F51, F53, F60) and Precipitation Hardened (17-4PH, 15/5PH) grades.

For any questions, concerns or queries, please feel free to get in touch with us

Media Contact : Kuldeep, kuldeepsaini@ambicasteels.com, +91 (11) 47034400, Ambica Steels Limited

