Karvy matter: Sebi refuses relief to lenders

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:59 IST
Markets watchdog Sebi has refused to provide any relief to Bajaj Finance and three other lenders in the Karvy Stock Broking matter regarding pledged shares. On December 4, the Securities Appellate Tribunal denied any immediate relief to top lenders who had petitioned against the transfer of securities held with Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) back to the clients.

The tribunal had directed the four lenders to approach Sebi by December 6 and that Sebi pass an order. "... reliefs sought by the represented are not tenable and the remedy for the representors lies against KSBL before civil court of competent jurisdiction," Sebi Whole Time Member Ananta Barua said in the order.

The representors are Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. The case pertains to the securities held by KSBL which were allegedly used by the brokerage for borrowing courtesy the power of attorneys that they had. The securities held by over 83,000 clients were given back to them.

The regulator noted that under no circumstances clients' securities received in payout can be retained by a stock broker beyond five trading days or can be used for any other purpose. "In the absence of corresponding trade instruction, pledging of securities of such clients is also unauthorised and hence, in law not treated as valid pledge," the 29-page order issued late Friday said.

Sebi also quoted a part of the tribunal's order, dated December 4, which had said it was on record that NSE and NSDL transferred the securities to the clients' accounts after due diligence. In this context, a prayer to recall the same or to retain the same as frozen accounts of those clients becomes untenable, the regulator said, quoting the tribunal's order.

On November 22, Sebi barred KSBL from taking new clients in respect of its stock broking activities and also prevented it from using the power of attorney (PoA) given by clients after the broker was found to have allegedly misused clients' securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Latest News

Hong Konger 'missing' after crossing China bridge checkpoint

Hong Kong, Dec 15 AFP Hong Kongs immigration department said Sunday they have received reports a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint. The disa...

Singapore targets opposition party with misinformation law

Singapore, Dec 15 AFP Singapore has ordered an opposition party to correct online posts under a controversial law against misinformation, the first time the legislation has been used against a rival party, ahead of elections expected within...

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...
