Six of top-10 firms add Rs 65,060 cr in m-cap; RIL, HDFC lead

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 10:16 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 10:16 IST
Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,060.30 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The market cap of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the country's most valued firm, jumped Rs 17,439.74 crore to Rs 10,03,147.26 crore. HDFC's valuation zoomed Rs 15,435.51 crore to Rs 4,06,705.23 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 11,512.75 crore to reach Rs 2,96,921.83 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 9,089.48 crore to Rs 6,91,457.21 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 8,210.91 crore to Rs 3,47,551.97 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by Rs 3,371.91 crore to Rs 3,23,236.17 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 19,231 crore to Rs 7,77,381.54 crore. The m-cap of HUL plunged Rs 4,372.92 crore to Rs 4,34,109.76 crore and that of ITC fell Rs 2,027.73 crore to Rs 2,96,971.03 crore.

Infosys also witnessed a decline of Rs 1,660.8 crore in its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,02,882.73 crore. In the list of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ITC and SBI.

In the broader market, the BSE 30-share Sensex advanced 564.56 points or 1.39 per cent last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

