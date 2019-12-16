13 metro stations closed in view of violent protests in Delhi

Metro commuters on Sunday faced difficulties as gates of several stations were closed due to violence following protest and arson against the amended citizenship law in South Delhi on Sunday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the entry and exit gates of 13 stations for several hours in view of the violent protests near New Friends' Colony.

In a series of tweets, the DMRC said entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, R K Puram Metro stations were closed on the advice of the police. According to DMRC, trains did not stop at these stations.

Earlier, DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station in view of the violent protest in southeast Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act. "As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," DMRC tweeted.

Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed with no trains halting at these stations.

