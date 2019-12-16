Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yuan and Aussie off 4-month high, sterling ticks up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:19 IST
FOREX-Yuan and Aussie off 4-month high, sterling ticks up
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar hovered below four-month highs touched last week in early Monday trade as investors pored over the U.S.-China trade deal, while sterling stayed strong after a decisive UK general election. Washington and Beijing cooled their trade war last week, reducing some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

The last-minute agreement that averted additional tariffs on Chinese goods totalling $160 billion had lifted the yuan and the Australian dollar and had pushed down the safe-haven yen and the dollar last week, before profit-taking set in. "It is not that markets are unhappy with the agreement but we will inevitably see some position adjustments as we approach the year-end holiday period," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0026 yuan per dollar, slipping back from a four-month high of 6.9247 per dollar hit last week. The trade-sensitive Australian dollar fetched $0.6876, easing from Friday's four-month high of $0.6930

The euro stood at $1.1126, up 0.05% so far in Asia, off a four-month peak of $1.1200 set in Asian trade on Friday. The dollar traded at 109.40 yen, having risen to 109.71 yen on Friday.

Some analysts also noted investors may need to read the fine print of the deal, which has yet to be officially signed. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday the deal will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and is "totally done" despite the need for translation and revisions to its text. A date for senior U.S. and Chinese officials to formally sign the agreement is still being determined, he added.

"We have seen over time more reports about the differences between what U.S. said and what China said about the agreement," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of fixed income research at JPMorgan Securities in Tokyo. "The U.S. talks about the size of U.S. farm products China will buy but China stayed mum." Many traders were also sceptical whether there will be any another deal after the latest one, which the Trump administration has called "phase one", given the fundamental differences over key issues such as intellectual property rights.

Elsewhere, sterling gained 0.2% in early Asian trade on Monday to $1.3353. It has risen to $1.3516 on Friday, a high last seen in May last year, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a commanding election victory last week, enabling him to end three years of deadlock over Brexit.

Johnson's government is expected to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill back to parliament before Christmas, to allow Britain to exit the European Union by Jan. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students protesting against CAA

The Supreme Court on Monday took serious note of rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it must stop immediately. The apex court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleg...

Getting Smith out early is a good thing: Gary Stead

Despite facing a massive defeat at the hands of Australia, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that getting Steve Smith out early in both the innings was a good thing. Any time you get Steve Smith out for less than his average is probably a g...

ExtraClass disrupting Indian EdTech space

New Delhi India, Dec 16 ANIDigpu Aditi Mishra, a class 12 student is determined to get admission into the prestigious Delhi University, which is known for its high admission cut-offs. Aditi belongs to a small village of Ballia district in E...

Transgender activist seeks welfare board for community

Transgender activist Gauri Sawant has urged the Maharashtra government to set up a board for the welfare of members of the transgender community. Sawant, who was earlier this year appointed as one of the goodwill ambassadors of the Election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019