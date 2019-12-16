Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils remodeled all-new Forever 21 at Orion Mall, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Forever 21, the most adored international fast-fashion destination, from Los Angeles, California, part of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. unveiled the remodeled all-new Forever 21 store, with Bollywood's ultimate style diva and trendsetter Kareena Kapoor Khan on December 14 2019, at Orion Mall. The remodelled all-new Forever 21 store at Orion Mall houses the edgiest and up-to-date trends, to make you feel fashionable and holiday-ready, this season.

Customers can now explore exciting, chic pieces inspired by the best of fall-winter'19, to give them a fresh new wardrobe look and be pap ready just like Kareena Kapoor Khan. To get into the party mode, choose from the #Aboutlastnight collection with its silky compact knit satin, petrol hue sequins, metallic leather and hot fit tailored blazers.

The ice baby is an all-winter collection with the season's quintessential looks. The collection is ablaze with bomber jackets, crop-sweaters and the playfulness of leather. The Luxe Lodge collection embodies luxurious cuts, silhouettes and feel, for a sophisticated wardrobe.

For a fresh new look, choose from our Cherry Bomb collection that entails detailed ensembles like sparkle texture knit and sweaters, fluid satin and stretch satin etc. For the girl next door, find your com-fit in the Urban Youth collection has open-knit sweaters, jackets, graphic sweatshirts, asymmetric printed sweaters etc.

The latest collection also entails lighter hues, comfy-fits, metallic shades, holiday-inspired accessories and more to spruce up your wardrobe. "We are filled with gratitude for the genuine support we have received from our landlords, developer partners and vendors alike, and are now stronger than we have ever been as we focus on the amazing things that lie ahead for Forever 21 in India for years to come," said Rahul Jhamb, Business Head (India), Forever 21.

"We have worked hard to improve the productivity of our national footprint and online presence in the country and are investing in what matters most- our products, our stores, our associates and our valued customers who share a special relationship with the brand," he added. "We are excited to launch the remodeled all-new Forever 21 store at Orion Mall, with the style diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Our latest collection has exciting runway trends for everyone and is sure to add sparkle to your closet this season," said Jhamb.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the brand introduced a range of exciting offers: Queue up from 2 pm to stand a chance to be amongst the first 100 customers to get free shopping worth Rs 2100. The next 100 to get shopping worth Rs 1100 absolutely free

Get a discount of Rs 2500 on shopping of Rs 2500 redeemable on shopping of Rs 5000 between 16 to 31 December. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)