Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Electric appoints Martin Murray as CTO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:05 IST
Mahindra Electric appoints Martin Murray as CTO

Mahindra Electric on Monday said it has appointed General Motors former executive Martin Murray as its chief technology officer. Murray, who has over 30 years of association with GM working with various global teams, will head product engineering, project engineering, mobility solutions and programme management at Mahindra Electric (ME), according to a company spokesperson.

He will report to company CEO Mahesh Babu. Prior to joining ME, Murray ran his own consulting in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

The company said he has extensively worked and spearheaded EV projects since 2004 in various functional domains such as energy storage, electronics and drive train. In his earlier stint, he has worked at General Motors Corporation for over 30 years heading diverse global teams. He spent over 15 years in Japan, South Korea and China, among others, with GM.

He had played a crucial role in the roll-out of Chevy Volt EV and its overall electrification project while working with GM. Murray holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and MBA from Middle Tennessee State University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...

Child sexual abuse substantiated against ex-Oklahoma priest

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said Monday it has substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse against another priest. The archdiocese said in a news release that Father Papa-Rao Pasala admitted to inappropriate though not-yet crimin...

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019