Sanjiv Kapoor steps down as Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned from the post, the airline said on Monday. The company said that Kapoor had stepped down from his post last month. His last working day with the airline will be December 31.

In a statement, Vistara said that Kapoor had resigned due to personal reasons. The airline's Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan will take over as the CCO. "As a part of the transition process since Kapoor's resignation, some of his portfolios had been moved under Kannan's leadership, while some are still in the movement process," said the company.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Tata Sons holds a 51 percent stake whereas Singapore Airlines owns the remaining 49 percent stake. Tata Group's other aviation joint venture AirAsia India recently saw it CCO Ankur Garg step down from the post.

