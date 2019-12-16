S.Korea says talks with Japan enhanced mutual understanding
South Korea said its talks with Japan on Monday enhanced the mutual understanding of their management of export control systems, adding that the two sides will hold another round of dialogue in Seoul in the near future.
The two U.S. allies agreed to continue a dialogue to "contribute to resolving problems," Lee Ho-hyeon, South Korea's director general for international trade policy, told a news briefing.
Senior Japanese and South Korean trade officials met on Monday for the first time since Japan imposed controls on exports to its neighbour of high-technology materials in July, amid a row over wartime forced labourers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- South Korea
- Seoul
- Japanese
ALSO READ
Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move
Japan activists push to halt sexual harassment of job-seeking students
Rugby-'One Team' named Japanese buzzword of year to honour Brave Blossoms
Japan to buy USD 146 million island for US military drills
Army Chief to embark on three-day visit to Japan