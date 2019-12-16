Left Menu
What makes Bajaj Finance fixed deposit one of the safest instruments to invest in

Investing is an art that involves striking a balance between risk and returns. To lend a degree of stability to your portfolio, it is advised that you allocate a portion of your finances to fixed income instruments such as a fixed deposit.

Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Investing is an art that involves striking a balance between risk and returns. To lend a degree of stability to your portfolio, it is advised that you allocate a portion of your finances to fixed income instruments such as a fixed deposit. An FD is offered by a range of institutions, the most popular ones being banks and NBFCs. Company or NBFC FDs tend to offer a higher yield and so, make for a better pick. Nevertheless, amongst company FDs, selecting the right one is key. One of the best is the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, as it promises a safe investment environment and assured returns. To understand what makes Fixed Deposit offered by Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, an advantageous pick, take a look at its best-in-class features: Highest safety ratings:When investing in an NBFC FD, it's important that you evaluate its credentials by considering the ratings assigned to it by agencies. Ones like CRISIL and ICRA give a rating based on factors such as the strengths and weaknesses of the company, the liquidity possessed and the institution's track record.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, for instance, has CRISIL's FAAA and ICRA's MAAA ratings, the best in their categories. This serves as a promise of a default-free experience. Additionally, Bajaj Finance boasts of S&P Global's 'BBB-' and 'A-3' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings. These further reinforce the security that you can enjoy with your investment. Customers place their trust in this fixed deposit:For an unbiased opinion, you may consider looking at the clientele that an FD has. In this regard too, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit emerges a winner. What's more, the company has nil unclaimed deposits and as per their Q2 results, their deposit book amounts to Rs 17,600 crore. The safety of returns and stability of deposit makes senior citizens vouch for the deposit as well. You earn returns at generous FD rates that aren't affected by the market:Apart from a substantial book size and vast customer base, Bajaj Finance FD offers significant returns too. Here, you can grow your finances safely at a rate of up to 8.35%. Further, since your returns don't vary over the investment tenor, you can forecast them beforehand by using a fixed deposit calculator. Your returns peak when the tenor is at least 36 months and you opt for interest payouts at maturity. Below is a table indicating your earnings. You benefit from a range of value-added features:With Bajaj Finance you can opt for the Auto-Renewal facility to stay invested for longer and profit from an extra 0.10% interest. Additionally, you can ladder your investments by opening several FDs with different parameters using a single cheque, through the Multi-Deposit facility. You can also opt for frequent payouts should you need financial assistance on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

Now that you know why Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a safe and rewarding instrument, don't delay investing. Considering the many repo rate cuts by the RBI, it's best to invest right away, before FD rates drop. Fortunately, you can invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD in no time at all. To get started, simply fill basic details into a short online form and authorise a representative to contact you. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

