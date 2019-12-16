Left Menu
15K kirana stores to manage 70 pc of EORS deliveries: Myntra

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:30 IST
Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Monday said it expects about 15,000 of its kirana store partners to manage 70 per cent of the deliveries during its End of Reason Sale (EORS) slated for later this month. The 11th edition of Myntra's EORS is scheduled to be held from December 22-25 with participation from more than 3,000 brands.

"In order to cater to the growing demand, we have increased our inventory by 100 per cent over the previous December edition and are expecting to serve 18 million users during the four-day sale period," Myntra Jabong Head Amar Nagaram said in a statement. The Flipkart-owned company expects to see 5X sales over normal days with over 50 per cent sales coming from tier II and III cities and towns, he added.

"EORS also provides us an opportunity to collaborate with small businesses within our ecosystem and this time, we have partnered with 15,000 kirana stores for deliveries and 200 tailors for alterations services enabling them to augment their income," he said. Myntra is looking at acquiring 7 lakh new customers this edition and is expecting a 50 per cent increase in traffic to the platform over last year.

The kirana model, under Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation, will cater to 70 per cent of the overall deliveries through 15,000 stores across the country, the statement said. In addition to this, there are nine forward deployment centres around high demand clusters to enhance logistical capabilities, it added.

To make shopping more convenient for customers, Myntra has also partnered with 200 tailors to offer alteration services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and has opened 20 experience centres across the country to provide value-added services such as pick up, returns, trial rooms and alterations.

