Seven flights, many trains cancelled from Northeast

A total of seven flights to and from Guwahati was cancelled on Monday, while no passenger train ran from the Northeast towards the Eastern states following damage to railway properties in West Bengal during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said. At least three such trains including Agartala Bangalore Humsafar Express scheduled to leave on Tuesday were also cancelled.

Three incoming flights - Agartala-Guwahati, Delhi- Guwahati and Pasighat-Agartala-Guwahati - and four outgoing ones - Guwahati-Kolkata, Guwahati-Agartala, Guwahati-Delhi and Guwahati-Tripura - were cancelled in view of the law-and-order situation, an Airports Authority of India spokesperson said. The cancelled trains included New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Darjeeling Mail, Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express, New Alipurduar-Sealdah Padatik Express, Katihar-Howrah Express, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

The damages caused to railway properties in West Bengal are being assessed and restoration work for normal train movements is underway, he said. Six flights from here had been cancelled on Sunday in the wake of the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Assam..

