Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. exports to China to double under 'Phase One' deal -Kudlow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:00 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. exports to China to double under 'Phase One' deal -Kudlow

U.S. exports to China will double under the so-called Phase One trade deal reached between Washington and Beijing, a top White House adviser said on Monday.

"They're ... going to double our exports to China," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel. Under the trade agreement announced last week, Washington will reduce some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, manufactured and energy products increasing by about $20 billion over the next two years.

While U.S. officials have touted the deal, Chinese officials have been more cautious, emphasizing that the trade dispute has not been completely settled. U.S. President Donald Trump has said negotiations on a "Phase Two" trade deal between the two economic giants would start immediately.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday that a date for senior U.S. and Chinese officials' signing of the accord has not yet been determined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport International AG, was on Monday handed over the Conditional Letter of Award for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The Conditional Letter of Award was handed over by Noida Intern...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson plans to block extension of Brexit transition beyond 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take the bold step of legislating to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, British media including The Times and the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.Making any exten...

US man, tried six times for murder, freed on bail

Washington, Dec 17 AFP An African-American man who has been tried six times for a quadruple murder he says he did not commit left prison on bail Monday ahead of a potential seventh trial. Curtis Flowers, 49, was convicted in 2010 and senten...

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease N.Korea sanctions

Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North Korea, on condition the regime commits to Security Council resolutions on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. The proposal, in a draft resolution that su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019