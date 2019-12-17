JOMOO Begins Toilet Revolution in India

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 15, 2019, JOMOO's Toilet Donation Ceremony was held at Municipal Higher Secondary School in Chennai, kicking off JOMOO's Social Welfare Program "Toilet Revolution" in India.

Mr. Lin Xiaowei, Vice President of JOMOO Group; Ms. K. Santhi, Principal of the school; members of Parent-Teacher Association; over 400 students and teachers; and local media attended the ceremony.

Mr. Alexander, Member of Legislative Assembly of Tamilnadu, and Mr. Anna Durai, Chennai Ambayedu District Education Officer, sent their best wishes and appreciated the efforts of JOMOO's social welfare program in India.

This is the first time that JOMOO brings the "Toilet Revolution" program into India, aiming to help Indian schools provide a good system of complete sanitation and ensure a healthier environment for students and teachers.

"Children and youth are the future of the world. Good health and a good environment are important for producing good school outcomes. Among that, sanitation facilities development is one of the key points," Mr. Lin said. He encouraged the students to study hard, as they are the future of India.

The principal shared her gratitude with the management of JOMOO Group for choosing their school as the first school for the program.

With the mission "To make the living space healthier and more comfortable", JOMOO has always kept social responsibility in mind and is actively involved in social welfare undertakings and committed to becoming a brand with love and warmth.

JOMOO has been carrying out the social welfare actions of donating water taps for nine consecutive years, to improve the water sanitation for millions of students and teachers.

In February 2018, JOMOO initiated the "Toilet Revolution" program for building toilets and donating sanitary wares to hospitals, schools, scenic areas, and areas of poverty, to help make a cleaner environment. The program has now covered 24 provinces and more than 90 cities and counties in China.

JOMOO will continue putting social responsibility into practice, to contribute to a healthier life for people around the world.

About JOMOO

JOMOO is a global leading brand of kitchen and bathroom that integrates R&D, manufacture, sales, and service, and has entered more than 120 countries to offer consumers integrated kitchen & bathroom solutions and create a smart & healthy lifestyle to people around the world.

