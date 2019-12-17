Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven Hong Kong Airlines planes impounded by authority

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:13 IST
Seven Hong Kong Airlines planes impounded by authority

Hong Kong, Dec 17 (AFP) Cash-strapped carrier Hong Kong Airlines has had seven idle planes impounded at the city's airport after it failed to make payments, authorities said Tuesday, with the firm hit by a plunge in tourist numbers caused by long-running protests. The Airport Authority announced the seized planes under an ordinance that addresses overdue charges.

"The Airport Authority understands that the detained aircraft have not been operated for passenger service in recent months," a spokesman said. The rule allows the city's air regulators to impound planes for non-payment of charges and that aircraft can be sold after 60 days if the account is not settled.

Hong Kong Airlines, which has a fleet of 39 planes, said the impounded aircraft were not currently operating passenger routes. "Our operation remains normal," the carrier said in a statement.

The seizures will deepen concerns over the health of Hong Kong Airlines. The firm is owned by struggling Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which has been looking to lower its debt burden. The airline has been hammered by a sharp drop-off in tourists to Hong Kong as the city convulses from six months of violent pro-democracy protests.

Earlier this month, regulators threatened to suspend its licence unless it found new cash revenues after the company announced it was delaying some salary payments to staff. The carrier found a last-minute injection of funds, earning a reprieve.

Visitor arrivals have tanked during the protests with passengers from the Chinese mainland plummeting, hammering retail sales and helping to tip the city into recession. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to frame rules for out of turn promotion, rolls out new agri policy

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to formulate new rules for providing out of turnpromotion to efficient officials and rolled out a new agriculture policy with a focus on market linkage and technicalsupport. The decisions were taken ...

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was underw...

UPDATE 6-French unions fail to gain new momentum in pension protests

French trade unions crippled transport and shut schools on Tuesday but failed to achieve the big surge in support they had sought to increase pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension reform by Christmas. All big unio...

Turning a corner? English football fans tackle homophobic chants

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The bitter rivalry between the two clubs was often blighted by homophobic gibes.Chanting does your boyfriend know youre here and we can see you holding hands, some fans of London ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019