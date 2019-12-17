Gympik bets big on its gym management software - Traqade, plans to expand its footprint to South East Asia in 2020

Gympik takes the SaaS route by building Indian fitness industry’s smartest & easy to use gym management software that is deeply integrated with its B2C offering

NEW DELHI, 17 December 2019: Gympik has been in the business of empowering an individual’s fitness journey since its inception in 2013. It's an integrated fitness ecosystem that revolutionizes the way users discover ways of leading healthy & fit lives. The Bengaluru based company has come a long way from just an aggregation platform to an integrated wellness ecosystem. It has emerged as a market leader in this niche segment & is currently operating in 40 cities across India. With more than half a million monthly visitors, 14000+ fitness centres & 7000+ personal trainers/nutritionists listed with it, Gympik is India’s leading & largest fitness discovery & membership selling online platform.

Estimated to grow by 20-30 percent every year, the Indian fitness industry is flourishing and technology-based platforms are now focusing on how to ease out the business challenges faced by the fitness service providers. To strengthen its product diversification Gympik is now looking beyond the online marketplace model & is working towards offering modern software to change the way gyms & ever-evolving member demands are managed in India. While every sector in India has undergone a digital transformation, the fitness industry which is an INR 8,000 crore market still lacks a reliable & easy to use software that supports the entire operational ecosystem for any fitness business - managing a fitness centre in India is a complex & a tedious process without having the right software.

Gympik has taken the SaaS route by building the Indian fitness Industry’s smartest & easy to use all-in-one gym & club management software that is deeply integrated with its B2C offering. The SaaS platform is designed to fill the existing gap between what technology fitness centres need and what is available in the market. ‘Traqade’ powered by Gympik is helping the centre owners transition from outdated legacy software to a safe and flexible advanced cloud-based platform. The software enhances the efficiency of the businesses by turbocharging repetitive, slow and manual processes with best in class built-in automation and industry best practices thereby streamlining every aspect be it sales, marketing, memberships, staff, personal training schedules, billing, online booking, promotional campaigns, loyalty & reporting. Traqade powered centres have been able to increase retention & cut down on operational costs - “After installing Traqade, our gym saw a 3 fold increase in our monthly revenue while our sales doubled.” says Varun, Manager, YC Fitness, Bangalore.

Commenting on this, Amaresh Ojha, founder & CEO said that – “Our priority is to improve the economics for fitness centres in India along with their acquisition and retention efforts. I believe we have done just that as our strategy has already resulted in half a million bookings from Gympik for our 500+ software clients with an 80% renewal rate. Our vision for disruption involves a great deal of automation & industry best practices. We have been able to impact the top line of these centres by 5% week on week by deeply integrating Traqade with our B2C. Our solution is enabling these centres to run, market and build their businesses. The advanced technology powered by Gympik allows for competitive differentiation by raising the bar of service quality provided by the gym.”

Gympik is the category leader in India as none of the Indian players have features that can fully support the entire gamut of fitness business management from member acquisition & retention to centre administration. Amaresh and his team are currently focusing on deep learning & artificial intelligence to leverage the huge amount of data gyms & clubs have at their disposal to enable centres to predict sales, churn & revenue.

What lies ahead for Gympik in 2020

With more than 25,000 clubs & 22 million club members across South East Asian region, Gympik aims to take this proven robust platform (marketplace + SaaS Software) to the region and take a bigger slice of fitness industry software opportunity poised to be more than US$373.5 billion by 2023 as per Amaresh. The company which currently employs 60 people said it will add positions in both tech and non-tech roles in 2020.

“We have been witnessing demand from Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia from our platform. In the beta phase, the team learned that South East Asia market needs a trusted and platform to support them in maximising sales, acquire new members, drive repeat purchase & fill last minute group class spots. This is an important opportunity for us & we look forward to launching in the southeast region by the summer of 2020. The growth plan is aligned with our goal to become a global fitness technology brand by creating value for our affiliates & facilitating direct interactions between fitness service providers & seekers.”

Gympik is the only disruptor brand that is transforming the industry by solving the fitness problem from both the member’s side & service provider’s end.

Gympik website Link - www.gympik.com

Traqade website Link - www.traqade.com

About Gympik: The fitness discovery platform was incepted in 2013 by Mr Amaresh Ojha with the purpose to make fitness and wellness accessible across the country. With more than 5,00,000 monthly visitors, 14000+ fitness & wellness centres & 7000+ personal trainers & nutritionists listed with it in 40 cities, Gympik stands strong as India’s leading & largest fitness discovery & booking platform. Taking a step ahead, the brand has taken the SaaS route by building Indian fitness industry’s smartest, intuitive & easy to use gym & club management software that is deeply integrated with its B2C offering to fill the existing gap between what technology fitness centres need and what is available in the market. ‘Traqade’ powered by Gympik is helping the centre owners’ transition from outdated legacy software to a safe and flexible advanced cloud-based platform. The brand is reinventing the model & getting the entire ecosystem integrated on one platform – seekers, providers, merchandisers etc. Gympik is betting big on its club management software & is focused towards replicating this proven successful platform in the South Asian market in 2020.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)