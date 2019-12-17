Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST Council to meet on Wed amidst talk of rate hike to meet revenue shortfall

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:38 IST
GST Council to meet on Wed amidst talk of rate hike to meet revenue shortfall
Image Credit: ANI

The GST Council will meet on Wednesday to review the taxation structure for shoring up the revenue as lower-than-expected collections has led to a delay in compensation paid to states. Some of the states such as West Bengal have opposed any hike in cess rates or rate calibration amid a slowdown in the economy, stating that consumers, as well as the industry, are passing through a distressing time.

With the revenue shortfall looming large, there have been suggestions for raising the GST rate and cess to meet the gap. The GST Council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had sought suggestions from states on review of GST and compensation cess rates on various items, rate calibrations for addressing the inverted duty structure, compliance measures other than those currently under implementation to augment revenue.

In a letter to Sitharaman, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said states have received a letter from the GST Council wherein suggestions have been sought on review of items currently under the exemption for shoring up GST revenues. "This is indeed alarming. We should not in any way tinker with the rate structure or impose any new cess at a time when the industry and consumers are going through the most distressing times with 'stagflation' knocking at our door (stagnation accompanied by growing inflation)," Mitra said.

Many economists, including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, have expressed fear of India getting into a slow growth high inflation or stagflation mode. Rising food prices pushed retail inflation in November to an over three-year high of 5.54 percent, while industrial sector output shrank for the third month in a row by 3.8 percent in October, indicating a deepening slowdown in the economy.

India's economic growth slowed to a 6-year low of 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter. With inflation rising, fears of stagflation -- a fall in aggregate demand accompanied by rising inflation -- have resurfaced. "Instead of increasing or imposing new taxes or cesses the GST Council has to collectively find ways and means to provide relief to industry so that they are able to tide over the present crisis...the solution of additional resource mobilization lies not in tinkering with the rate structure but focus on anti-evasion and fraud detection measures," Mitra said.

Facing heat over delay in payment of GST compensation, the central government on Monday released Rs 35,298 crore to states to make up for the loss of revenue due to rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). When GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017, states were through legislation promised to be compensated for the loss of revenue as not just their taxes such as VAT were being subsumed in the new levy but also their right to levy taxes was being snatched.

The compensation amount was fixed at 14 percent on top of revenue in the base year of 2016-17. The corpus for paying compensation was collected by levying a cess on top of GST rates on tobacco products, cigarettes, aerated water, automobiles, and coal. The Central GST collection fell short of the Budget Estimate by nearly 40 percent during the April-November period of 2019-20, according to government data.

The actual CGST collection during April-November stood at Rs 3,28,365 crore, while the Budget Estimate was Rs 5,26,000 crore for these months. According to sources, the Finance Ministry has set a Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target for the remaining four months of 2019-20 financial year

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had a video conference meeting with top tax officials and impressed upon them to step up measures to achieve direct and indirect tax collection targets. Officers have been particularly urged to ensure that during field enforcement drive and visits, no taxpayer is overreached or troubled, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Shriram Lagoo dead

Eminent theatre and film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo died due to age-related ailments at his Pune residence on Tuesday evening, family sources said. He was 92. I spoke to his son-in-law. He passed away due to age-related complications, playwrig...

UPDATE 1-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to 36 months of probation and ordered him to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail, saying that while she was moved by his extensive c...

US STOCKS-Wall Street hovers near record levels supported by strong economic data

U.S. stocks hovered around record levels on Tuesday after a four-day rally, as investor confidence in the U.S. economy was reinforced with upbeat manufacturing and housing data. The SP 500 was set to build on its 27 gain this year, driven m...

Trump administration refrains from endorsing U.S. Senate measure on Armenian Genocide

The Trump administration on Tuesday refrained from endorsing a resolution passed by the U.S. Senate recognizing as a genocide the mass killings of Armenians a century ago, saying it continued to see them as mass atrocities. The position tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019