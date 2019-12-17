Whirlpool shares fall over 4 pc after MD resigns

Whirlpool of India's shares dropped over 4 percent on Tuesday after its Managing Director Sunil D'Souza resigned from the company. The firm's scrip tanked 4.19 percent to close at Rs 2,159.65 on the BSE. During the trade, it plunged 5.84 percent to Rs 2,122.25.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it went lower by 4.34 percent to close at Rs 2,155. D'Souza has resigned from the company and would be replaced by Vishal Bhola, the consumer durables maker had said on Monday.

The company's board in a meeting on Monday accepted the "resignation of Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director of the company who has decided to pursue interests outside of the company", Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing. D'Souza's resignation will be effective from April 3, 2020, it added.

