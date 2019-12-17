Centre yet to release Rs 14,000-crore aid for farmers: Patil

Maharashtra Finance Minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday said Rs 14,000-crore financial aid for farmers was due from the Centre and sarcastically suggested BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis be part of a delegation slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue. Speaking in the assembly here, Patil said Fadnavis, a former chief minister, should have released funds for farmers when he was holding the top post till a few months ago.

"Around Rs 14,000-crore due is pending with the Centre which we want to use to provide financial assistance to farmers affected by untimely rains and floods in the monsoon this year. "The state government has already disbursed Rs 6,600 crore to farmers through district collectors," the NCP minister said in the Lower House of the legislature which is having its winter session here.

Patil then sarcastically appealed to Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, to join the state delegation which is scheduled to meet Modi. Fadnavis should meet Prime Minister Modi as part of our delegation which will go to Delhi to meet him seeking financial assistance. He should help us in convincing Modi to release funds," Patil said.

It was not yet known when the delegation will meet the prime minister. He accused the former BJP chief minister of not doing enough for farmers while in office.

Fadnavis was the chief minister till a few months back. He should have taken decisions of releasing funds but did nothing," Patil said..

