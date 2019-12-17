Indian industry must be enabled to take advantage of global value chains: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry and Railways addressed the inaugural session at the Exports Summit 2019 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi today. He emphasized that the Indian industry must be enabled and empowered to take advantage of global value chains. He further noted that it is important for Government and industry to work together to make the industry more competitive and more proactive. Government is working to bring more predictability to export finance, export scheme and productivity added to the Commerce & Industry Minister. He further stated that each of our embassies must have a representative from Indian states so that there is a greater understanding of state-level policies for foreign investors.

Highlighting the NIRVIK scheme also known as Export Credit Insurance Scheme (ECIS) the Commerce & Industry Minister said that this initiative of the Government is for addressing the problems of export financing that the industry is facing.

Piyush Goyal informed that the Government is stepping up engagement with EU, US, and the UK separately, to secure markets for Indian exports even as it withdrew from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. He hoped that industry will support the Government in its efforts to bring down non-essential imports and reduce its dependence on imported goods and will embrace domestic regulation and step up production by taking advantage of the policies the Government is rolling out.

Commerce & Industry Minister along with Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII launched two reports prepared by CII on "India's Exports - Trends, Challenges, and Future Strategy" & "India's Exports to Emerging Economies: Targeting Prospects and Chasing Opportunity" during the inaugural session.

(With Inputs from PIB)