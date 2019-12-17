Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF likely to downgrade India growth forecast significantly in Jan: Gopinath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:31 IST
IMF likely to downgrade India growth forecast significantly in Jan: Gopinath

The International Monetary Fund is set to join other downbeat analysts and cut the growth estimate for India "significantly", its India-born chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday. The Washington-based institution had come out with an estimate in October and will be reviewing the same next month in January, she said at the India Economic Conclave organised by Times Network.

A fall in consumption, lack of private investments and sluggish exports are being blamed for a slower GDP growth which slid to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in September. The RBI and other watchers have done downward reviews of their growth forecast for India for FY2020. Gopinath said India is the only emerging market which has thrown a surprise of this kind.

"If you look at recent incoming data, we would be revising our numbers and come up with numbers in January, and it is likely to be a significant downward revision for India," she said, refusing to share a number or even mention if it would be under 5 per cent. The IMF in its October forecast had projected 6.1 per cent growth for India in 2019 and the same to go up to 7 per cent in 2020.

She also sounded doubtful about the country achieving USD 5 trillion GDP target by FY2025, and chose to present her case arithematically. The 38-year-old economist said India will have to grow at 10.5 per cent in nominal terms as against 6 per cent in the last six years, and 8-9 per cent in real terms in order to achieve the target.

She pitched for the government utilising its massive mandate to bring in land and labour market reforms as essential aspects if India were to achieve its USD 5 trillion aspiration. Gopinath also said that it is good for an economy to have aspirations and India should be doing all in order to achieve the number.

She warned that the fiscal situation in India is "challenging" and the country will certainly breach the 3.4 per cent deficit target. On the fiscal management front, she acknowledged the cut in corporate taxes announced earlier this year, but rued that there was no revenue increasing measure announced in parallel.

India's problems are in the financial sector and the policymakers should address the same at the earliest, she said, mentioning the delays in dud asset resolutions and the lack of capacity in the National Company Law Tribunals in handling the cases. She also said that the issue of rural income growth needs to be addressed which should also include ways to increase farm productivity which is very low as compared to world averages.

She refused to choose between India and China on who is worse in terms of the state of the economy, stating that both the economies are different and a comparison will not be possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was under ...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...

UPDATE 4-Top Senate Republican opposes demand for witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday brushed aside a Democratic request to call four current and former White House officials as witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial expected next month, sending another clear signal that he ...

Seelampur protest: Baijal, Kejriwal appeal to people to maintain peace

In the wake of violent protests in Seelampur area, Lt Governor Anil Bajal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites on Tuesday to maintain peace. I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. Violence of any kind c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019