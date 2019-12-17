Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Aramco share posts first drop since listing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 00:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:42 IST
Saudi Aramco share posts first drop since listing
Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Aramco shares posted the first drop on Tuesday after five days of listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul, but its valuation stayed above the sensitive USD 2 trillion marks. The energy giant was listed on Tadawul on December 11 following the world's largest initial public offering and continued to rise since then, before edging down slightly at close on Tuesday.

Aramco shares closed Tuesday trading at 37.75 riyals ($10), down 0.25 riyals or 0.66 percent on the day, but the stock remains 18 percent higher than the IPO price of 32 riyals. The market value of the world's largest listed firm still remained slightly above USD 2 trillion, a figure de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sought when he first floated the sale almost four years ago.

Saudi authorities sold 1.5 percent of Aramco in the IPO, raising USD 25.6 billion and surpassing China's Alibaba stock sale as the largest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: 2 policemen killed after assailants open fire

Two Pakistani policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The policemen were deployed on security detail for polio teams, Dawn reported.Lower Dir Deputy Superintendent...

CSMT bridge collage: Structural auditor, three others get bail

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to structural auditor Neeraj Desai and three former officials of the Mumbai civic body, arrested in the case of collapse of a foot-over bridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT ...

Aho's three points lead Hurricanes past Jets

Sebastian Aho collected two goals and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov scored a lacrosse-style goal as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes breezed to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Captain Jordan Staal scored twice, Lucas Wal...

WI, Aus stars in focus but youngsters set to be top draws at IPL auction

The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players auction here on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019