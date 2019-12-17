Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Aviation watchdog must boost oversight to address Allegiant Air issues -audit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:51 IST
U.S. Aviation watchdog must boost oversight to address Allegiant Air issues -audit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) needs to improve its oversight to address maintenance issues at the 11th largest U.S. carrier Allegiant Air, a unit of Allegiant Travel Co, according to a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The U.S. Transportation Department's Inspector General said in a 31-page report sent to Capitol Hill Tuesday that FAA inspectors since 2011 have not "consistently documented risks associated with 36 Allegiant Air in-flight engine shutdowns for its MD-80 fleet or correctly assessed the root cause of maintenance issues."

Allegiant Travel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FAA said it agreed with eight of the nine recommendations the inspector general was making.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Making franchise fans happy would be a mistake in any creative process, says Rian Johnson

Star Wars The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson believes that catering to the expectations of fans is a mistake as it wont have a long lasting impact on the viewers. His comments came after the latest instalment of Star Wars, The Rise of Skyw...

L&T Finance Limited Announces Early Closure of its Public Issue of Secured NCDs

Tranche I Issue oversubscribed MUMBAI, Dec. 18, 2019 PRNewswire -- LT Finance Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of LT Finance Holdings Limited has announced the early closure of its public issue of secured NCDs. The Tranche I Issue, which ...

Pearson sells stake in Penguin Random House, CEO to depart

British education company Pearson said on Wednesday it would sell its remaining 25 stake in publisher Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann, generating net proceeds of about 675 million.The group also said Chief Executive John Fallon ...

(Eds: dropping word )Special court in Jaipur convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case.

Eds dropping word Special court in Jaipur convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019