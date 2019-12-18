Exporters, NMC Health buoy FTSE; Brexit jitters hit domestic firms
London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose for the sixth straight session on Wednesday as renewed worries of a chaotic Brexit hit sterling and NMC Health rebounded from steep losses, while domestic stocks dropped amid uncertainty at home.
The FTSE 100 added 0.2%, led by an 8% jump in UAE-based healthcare group NMC that stood by its 2019 and 2020 targets, a day after a short attack from Muddy Waters wiped off nearly a third of its market value. The FTSE 250 lagged the blue-chip benchmark as it gave up 0.4%. British firms that make most of their money at home were affected after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the European Union.
AIM-listed Staffline plunged 31% to its lowest level in more than a decade, after the recruiter issued its third profit warning this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Angry mob besieges Pak newspaper offices for terming London Bride attacker "man of Pakistani origin"
FTSE extends declines as Trump tariff salvo dents sentiment
UPDATE 1-FTSE extends slide as Trump's tariff salvo dents sentiment
Infighting roils NATO as leaders gather in London
NATO's chief cannot promise to heal rift with Turkey by end of London summit