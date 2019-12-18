Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brexit jitters weigh on domestic firms; exporters lift FTSE

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Brexit jitters weigh on domestic firms; exporters lift FTSE
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares more exposed to the domestic economy eased further on Wednesday after their post-election rally, hurt by renewed worries of a chaotic Brexit after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the European Union. The FTSE 250 was down 0.5% as of 0943 GMT, retreating further away from an all-time high hit on Monday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson stormed to a victory in the general election last week.

Though a majority for Johnson's Conservative Party was seen as bringing more clarity over Brexit, his latest stance on negotiating a free trade deal with the EU has again cast doubts over how Britain's departure process will play out. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%, as exporter stocks such as BAT and GlaxoSmithKline benefited from a weaker pound and offset losses in shares of domestically-exposed housebuilders and banks.

Lawmakers will vote on Johnson's withdrawal agreement on Friday. As per the latest amendment over the transition period, Britain has less than 11 months to iron out a deal with the European bloc. "The amendment came as quite a shock to traders... This doesn't leave very long to get a deal over the line unless the government is eyeing an off the rack option," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

The blue-chip index, on track for its sixth straight session of gains, was also supported by a 3% rise in Pearson Plc after it said it would exit the consumer publishing space and that its CEO would leave. "The latest profit warning impacted faith in management's ability to predict trends or give guidance for the business, so this may be the start of a rebuilding and transformation process," a Liberum note said.

NMC Healthcare rebounded slightly, a day after a short attack from Muddy Waters wiped off nearly a third of its market value, leading to its worst day on record. The UAE-based group stood by its 2019 and 2020 targets, sending its stock up as much as 10%.

Mid-cap payments company Finablr, which is co-chaired by the founder and co-chairman of NMC, gave up 2% despite affirming its outlook. Its shares had slipped more than 10% in the previous session. AIM-listed Staffline Group Plc plunged nearly 40% to its lowest level in more than a decade, after the recruiter issued its third profit warning this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...

Surgeons at Delhi hospital remove 'largest' chest tumour with robotic surgery

Surgeons at a city hospital have performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove what they claim to be the largest thoracic tumour to ever be recorded. Lakopo Molotii, a 54-year-old native of Tuvalu, a country in the South Pacific,...

UPDATE 1-Spanish TVE says unidentified group aired Russia Today show on its website

Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE said on Wednesday that unidentified people seized on an open portal on its website to air a Russia Today show featuring self-exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont last Thursday.A TVE spokesma...

FASTag initiative has picked up in a big way: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the FASTag initiative rolled out on December 15 has picked up in a big way with more than one crore FASTags issued as on date. Gadkari was speaking after releasing TV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019