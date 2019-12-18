AudiSankara Group inks pact with SkillsSG Ventures Chennai, Dec 18(PTI): City-based Audisankara Group of Institutions has signed a memorandum of understanding with the SkillsSG Ventures to co-create a multi-sectoral skill development partnership in Andhra Pradesh. The MoU paves the way for an Andhra Pradesh-based Singapore-supported global platform that would focus on employability, entrepreneurship among others.

"Our partnership with SSGV will play a catalytic role by developing 21st Century technologists and leaders for India and the World", Audisankara Group of Institutions Group CEO Aditya Barrela said in a press release here. "We hope to support and complement Andhra Pradesh government's recent plans to set up a skill development university and 25 skill development centers", he said.

Commenting on the tie-up, Chairman of SkillsSG Ventures David Kwee said: "We are building on shared intent, values and vision. "Skills in education is a model of human talent development that combines pragmatics of experiential skill- development, rigorous academic know-how and industry- responsive curriculum", he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.