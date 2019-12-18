Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Pearson closes chapter with Penguin Random House sale

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:41 IST
UPDATE 3-Pearson closes chapter with Penguin Random House sale
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's Pearson is selling its 25% stake in Penguin Random House to German partner Bertelsmann, ending a nearly 50-year association with consumer publishing to focus solely on education.

The $675 million deal will be the final move by John Fallon, whom Pearson said would step down next year after seven years as chief executive as soon as a successor was found. Fallon has sought to transform Pearson from a conglomerate to a world leader in digital education, notably by selling the Financial Times, a 50% stake in the Economist and spinning off Penguin into a joint venture with Bertelsmann in 2013.

But he failed to predict how quickly the education market would shift from textbooks to digital products, resulting in sales falling for five years until this year, when it forecasts revenue will stabilize. Pearson chairman Sidney Taurel, who will lead the CEO search, said Fallon had tirelessly led the group through a period of "some very challenging markets".

Fallon said there was still a lot to do, but the group was making good progress with more than 75% of the company growing. "We're now at the stage where it's time to transition to a new leader, who can bring a fresh perspective," he said.

Broker AJ Bell's investment director Russ Mould said Pearson was "inching towards a more digital future, but over his seven-year tenure, Fallon has not been able to drive this change fast enough to prevent a series of profit warnings". Shares in Pearson led gainers on the FTSE 100 index after news of the Penguin Random House deal, which will result in a 350 million pound share buyback and Fallon's departure.

The stock, which was trading at 1,200 pence when Fallon took over in 2013, was up 3% to 663 pence at 1110 GMT. Bertelsmann's Frankfurt-traded profit share certificates, a type of security, were up 0.4% at 351.5 euros.

Barclays, which has an "underweight" rating on Pearson shares, said investors were unlikely to be surprised by either announcement. "The price is in the ballpark of what we expected – a little better," it said. Penguin, founded in 1935 by Allen Lane and his brothers, revolutionized the book market by selling paperbacks for as little as 6 pence. It was bought by Pearson in 1970, a decade after it published D.H. Lawrence's long-banned "Lady Chatterley's Lover."

Penguin Random House, which published Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" and counts Tom Clancy and Margaret Atwood in its list of authors, reported revenue of $3.7 billion and an operating profit of $467 million in 2018. It contributed 68 million pounds ($87 million) after tax to Pearson's adjusted operating profit.

Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said owning all of the publishing group, which had 481 titles in the New York Times bestseller list last year, was a "milestone for Bertelsmann". He said Bertelsmann would continue to expand Penguin Random House through organic growth and acquisitions.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-European shares tick lower, but defensive buying caps losses

European shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries over a potentially hard Brexit, while gains in defensive sectors capped losses. Most regional bourses hovered around lows touched on Tuesday, when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a ha...

Proposed closure of OTA, Gaya: Nitish shoots off angry missive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday shot off a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh registering a strong protest against the Centres decision to shut down the Officers Training Academy situated in Gaya district of the state. ...

RK Nagar:EC says it directed CEO to file fresh complaint

RK NagarEC says it directed CEO to file fresh complaint against those accused of bribery Chennai, Dec 16 PTI The Election Commission of India on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it has directed the Chief Electoral Officer ...

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 per cent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for lottery will come ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019