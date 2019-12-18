Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case: As it happened

Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case: As it happened
Mistry was ousted from the position in October 2016 Image Credit: ANI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group and held that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

The following is the chronology of the developments that took place in the Tata-Mistry case before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

October 24, 2016

Cyrus Mistry ousted as Tata Sons chairman, Ratan Tata named as an interim Chairman of the group.

December 20, 2016

Two Mistry family backed investment firms, Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corporation Pvt Ltd, move the NCLT Mumbai, alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons. They also challenged Mistry's removal.

January 12, 2017

Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman, the then TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

February 6, 2017

Mistry removed as a director on the board of Tata Sons, holding the company of Tata group firms.

March 6, 2017

NCLT Mumbai sets aside plea of the two investment firms of Mistry family over maintainability issue, citing they didn't meet the criteria 10 percent ownership in a company for the filing of a case of alleged oppression of minority shareholders under the Companies Act.

The Mistry family owns an 18.4 percent stake in the closely-held Tata Sons but the holding is less than 3 percent if preferential shares are excluded.

April 17, 2017

NCLT Mumbai also rejects plea by the two investment firm's plea seeking a waiver in the criteria of having at least 10 percent ownership in a company for filing case of alleged oppression of minority shareholders.

April 27, 2017

The investment firms move the NCLAT, challenging NCLT order which rejected their petitions over maintainability. They also challenged the rejection of their waiver plea.

September 21, 2017

NCLAT allows pleas by the two investment firms seeking a waiver in filing case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons. It, however, dismissed Mistry's other petition on maintainability saying the firms do not have more than 10 percent in Tata Sons.

The appellate tribunal directs the Mumbai-bench of the NCLT to issue notice and proceed in the matter.

October 5, 2017

Two investment firms approach the principal bench of NCLT at Delhi, seeking transfer of the matter from Mumbai to Delhi citing likelihood of bias.

The principal bench reserves order on the plea of the two investment firms.

October 6, 2017

The Principal bench of NCLT dismisses the pleas and imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the two investment firms, which was to be shared by both.

July 9, 2018

NCLT Mumbai dismisses pleas of Mistry challenging his removal as Tata Sons chairman as also the allegations of rampant misconduct on part of Ratan Tata and the company's Board. NCLT said it found no merit in his allegations of mismanagement in Tata group firms.

August 3, 2018

The two investment firms approach the NCLAT against the order of the NCLT dismissing his plea challenging his removal as chairman of the company.

August 29, 2019

The NCLAT admits petition filed by Cyrus Mistry in his personal capacity and decided to hear along with the main petitions filed by the two investment firms.

May 23, 2019

The NCLAT reserves its order after completing the hearing in the matter.

December 18, 2019

The NCLAT restored Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons but suspended its implementation for four weeks in order to provide time for Tatas to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Daughter's post regarding citizenship law not true: Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday termed her daughter Sanas alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as not true. Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to...

Shankaramurthy claims BJP neglected Karnataka, says no one from state was given governor's post

Senior BJP leader D H Shankaramurthy on Wednesday alleged that his party has neglected Karnataka after coming to power as no one from the state was given governors post in a decade.Karnataka gave the power to the central government through ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 and Nasdaq inched to all-time highs on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as investors optimism about the global economy remained strong, while a steep drop in FedEx shares limited further gains.All three major indexes wer...

Pelosi opens debate for U.S. House vote on impeachment articles

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, leading the way to votes on the two articles later in the day.I solemnly and sadly open the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019