Left Menu
Development News Edition

US State Department and partners explore business opportunities in Ethiopia

The POD, led by the Office of Global Partnerships, explored opportunities in various sectors of the Ethiopian economy including digital connectivity, Fintech, creative industry, and startups.

US State Department and partners explore business opportunities in Ethiopia
The POD, along with the P!TCH ETHIOP! Competition is an extension of the Department of State’s active support for Ethiopia’s historic economic reforms. Image Credit: Wikipedia

During Global Entrepreneurship Week, the U.S. Department of State assembled a group of private sector representatives to explore investment and collaborative business opportunities in Ethiopia, as the country seeks to implement historic economic reforms. The Partnership Opportunity Delegation (POD) spent a week engaging with government leaders, private sector entities, and Ethiopian entrepreneurs to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing Ethiopian innovators and share expertise on how the country can better foster an enabling environment for startups and tech. The delegation included more than 15 companies representing the United States, Japan, and Sweden.

The POD, led by the Office of Global Partnerships, explored opportunities in various sectors of the Ethiopian economy including digital connectivity, Fintech, creative industry, and startups. As a result of these first-hand engagements, several of the delegates committed to supporting Ethiopia's economy in tangible ways through workforce development, social entrepreneurship, startup investment, exploring opportunities for telecom privatization, and mentorship training.

The week culminated in two events recognizing Ethiopian startups and entrepreneurs. The Africa Fintech Summit brought together over 400 attendees to recognize excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation across the African continent, allowing POD members to learn about the opportunities and risks of the Ethiopian economic ecosystem. The following day, the Department of State partnered with Microsoft, Google, Pegasus Ventures Startup World Cup, and the Africa Fintech Summit to host P!TCH ETHIOP!A, an entrepreneurial pitch competition for seven Ethiopian startups. The delegation provided mentorship to startups, who then presented to a panel of industry professionals and investors. AXIOM Financial Technologies, a startup focused on increasing access to financing by developing the first credit scoring platform in Ethiopia, won the competition. In doing so, AXIOM representatives earned a chance to compete in the Startup World Cup 2020 in San Francisco for a $1,000,000 investment prize.

The POD, along with the P!TCH ETHIOP! Competition is an extension of the Department of State's active support for Ethiopia's historic economic reforms. Both programs forged strong partnerships and networks that will advance the growth and economic prosperity of the region. Delegates have already begun making commitments to engage further with Ethiopia. Some of these include Amazon Web Services' activation of technology credits for all seven finalists of P!TCH ETHIOP!A. Other pledges include Santa Clara University's Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship's new partnership with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education to integrate social entrepreneurship methodology into the curriculum of four Ethiopian Universities and Opportunity International's pledge to host their Africa Regional Conference in Addis Ababa on January 27, 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Ka...

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will co...

India's claim about decline in population of minorities in Pak 'incorrect': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations of persecution of its minorities and said Indias claim that the population of Hindus in the Muslim-majority country has drastically declined was incorrect. Pakistan categorically rej...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019