Tech startups created over 60,000 direct jobs this year: Nasscom

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:32 IST
Technology startups alone have created 60,000 direct jobs this year and overall the IT sector will be a "positive hirer" in the current financial year, industry body Nasscom said on Wednesday. Speaking at the launch of 'Future Skills PRIME' programme, a joint skilling initiative by the IT ministry and industry association, Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom said, "Even our startups are creating jobs, tech startups have created over 60,000 direct jobs... just this year".

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that as per Nasscom, the top IT companies have continued hiring momentum. "Nasscom Chief tells me that top 15 companies have employed 1,00,000 people, in net job creation," Prasad told reporters.

Overall, the IT sector employs 4.1 million people directly and 10.25 million indirectly, he added. "It (the hiring) is a growth compared to the previous years which is what we had expected. So, compared to last year, the IT services and IT industry will be a positive hirer this year," Ghosh said.

