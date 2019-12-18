HMD Global brings Nokia 2.3 to India

HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of mobile phones, on Wednesday announced the launch of Nokia 2.3 smartphone in the Indian market priced at Rs 8,199. The device was unveiled in Cairo earlier this month and, will compete with smartphones from the stables of players like Xiaomi, Infinix and realme.

"Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and to augment the value we bring to our Indian consumers, we have fronted a 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3..." HMD Global Vice President - India, Middle-East and North Africa Sanmeet Kochhar said. Consumers have loved HMD's 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia feature phones and now this is being extended to smartphones with the Nokia 2.3, he added.

Nokia branded phones once dominated the Indian phone market but lost its spot to South Korean major Samsung, and was also adversely impacted by sale of low-cost Chinese phones. India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets globally. As per International Data Corporation (IDC), smartphone sales grew 9.3 per cent on year-on-year basis to 46.6 million units in the July-September 2019.

The sub-Rs 10,000 category is estimated to account for a significant share of the market. Xiaomi continued to lead the tally with 27.1 per cent share, followed by Samsung (18.9 per cent), Vivo (15.2 per cent), Realme (14.3 per cent) and Oppo (11.8 per cent).

The Nokia 2.3 features a large 6.2-inch screen and promises a two-day battery. The android 10-ready device will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years. It also features a dual camera and comes with ‘Recommended Shot’, a new Nokia phones feature that helps users choose the best picture. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant Button.

