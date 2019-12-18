Patnaik invites civil aviation minister, airlines CEOs to state

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday invited Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CEOs of major airlines for an exposure trip to Odisha as he sought operation of more international flights from the state. Patnaik noted that the state would get an opportunity to present in detail its potential and explain the viability of Bhubaneswar as a favored international destination.

The chief minister said the government would provide the necessary support for not only developing the infrastructure for aviation but also consider incentives in the shape of viability gap funding for airline operations. "I would like to invite you personally to visit the state of Odisha along with officers of Civil Aviation Ministry and the CEOs of major airlines," he wrote to Puri. "Looking forward to hosting you and your team in Bhubaneswar soon."

Justifying his demand for more international flights, the chief minister pointed out that Odisha had ranked among India's top three investment destinations. An enabling eco-system for entrepreneurship, a large pool of skilled human resources and rich mineral resources make Odisha an ideal destination for foreign capital, according to Patnaik.

He underlined that Odisha was having rich tourism potential and the state is already part of the International Buddhist Circuit due to its Buddhist Heritage. "We are coming up with many such innovative products, which I am sure will be lapped up by the international tourists and tour operators, the chief minister said.

He said the state was expecting early regional connectivity under UDAN to two airstrips, Jeypore and Rourkela, which is one of the places hosting the World Cup Hockey matches in 2023. The chief minister pointed out that the only direct flight was operational for an international route, which he said was inadequate keeping in view the demand.

He said many youths from the state were working in a foreign land and take their journey either through Delhi or Kolkata. The introduction of international flights from Bhubaneswar will provide convenience and comfort to people of Odisha, Patnaik added.

HMB

