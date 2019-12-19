UK PM Johnson plans 12,500 stg tax break for small businesses - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to cut down business rates for half a million small businesses in the country, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

The tax break, which will be announced in Johnson's Queen's Speech on Thursday, could be worth 12,500 pounds ($16,037), the newspaper added.

