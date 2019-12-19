Houzz Reveals 2020 Home Design Predictions

With the new year around the corner, many are looking at fresh perspectives and new looks – not just for themselves, but also for their homes. Houzz Inc, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, unveiled its 2020 home design predictions for India next year. With a community of millions of homeowners and over 2.5 million active home renovation and design professionals around the world, Houzz has unique insights into how people are updating their homes.

The top 10 home design trends expected in 2020:

1. Brick accent walls in bedrooms

The bedroom has beaten the kitchen to become the most searched topic on Houzz in 2019. And while an accent wall behind the bed has been the trend for some years now, a daisy-white exposed brick effect, in the way of bare bricks or wallpaper, is fast gaining traction.

2. Mix and match patterns on dining chairs A one-tone dining set is giving way to a combination of colours and patterns on dining chairs. On Houzz, many designers and homeowners are mixing up different types of fabric upholstery, adding eclecticism to the arrangement with a blend of block colours, florals, chevron and basketweave patterns.

3. Glossy surfaces in kitchens

Many popular kitchens on Houzz India right now feature gleaming countertops and lustrous cabinet finishes, trends expected to continue in 2020. Glossy surfaces are extending into the bedroom as well with glossy laminates, mirrors and glass as the choice of materials for wardrobe doors.

4. Statement entryways No matter how large or small, popular entryway photos on Houzz feature accent walls, mirrors, consoles, statement lights and carpeting.

5. A seating nook, a floating desk in bedrooms

The most popular bedroom photos on Houzz this year show a repetition of stylish, sink-in couch-and-chair arrangements. Homeowners are also incorporating floating shelves in bedrooms specifically for use as working desks. More than 70 percent of renovating homeowners are investing in improving functionality in their home spaces, according to Houzz research.

6. Partially open kitchens Though a complete open kitchen concept still hasn't gained acceptance in Indian homes, cooking spaces are increasingly integrating into the living areas with the help of half walls, glass doors and other design interventions like opening up the entrance point.

7. Computerized cut (CNC) materials

Complex designs that are being fashioned on metal, veneers and MDF boards by CNC routers are increasingly popular for doors, wooden wall panels, furniture, mouldings, space dividers and jali partitions.

8. Backlighting accents This popular technique in which the source of illumination is tucked away behind an object is bringing drama and depth to walls, accent pieces, shelves and bathrooms.

9. Wooden slats to partition the living area

This is a trend which will only grow stronger in 2020. The warmth of wood coupled with the sense of visual connectivity that the batons bring makes it the great solution for creating zones without building walls.

10. Grey sofas Grey can anchor absolutely any colour scheme in the living room. That's the secret behind its rising popularity. Plus, it injects the space with a bit of sophistication.

