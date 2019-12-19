Left Menu
Medtronic Celebrates Forty Years of Transforming Healthcare in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-12-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:49 IST
Leading Physicians and Surgeons and Key Government Dignitaries Inaugurated a Book That Traces the Legacy and Medtronic’s Journey in India Through the Lens of People, Products and Patients

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), today celebrated 40 years of operations in India. The anniversary event held in New Delhi today was celebrated in the presence of key government officials, healthcare leaders, leading physicians, partners and employees of Medtronic India. A book celebrating Medtronic’s 40-year journey of transforming healthcare in India was unveiled by leading Physicians and Surgeons and Key Government Dignitaries at the event. The book showcases key milestones achieved by Medtronic in India in its efforts to improving access to quality healthcare in the country.

Healthcare practitioners from diverse fields convened to share their perspectives on the future of healthcare in India and the contribution of medical technology in improving patient outcomes.

“I am honored to be leading Medtronic India during this milestone anniversary which is the celebration of an inspiring period of service to the health of India. We are proud of the innovative products and services launched in India and the outcomes that we’ve achieved,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president, Medtronic Indian Subcontinent. “Through our innovation-led, patient-centric and India-focused approach, we are confident of writing a golden chapter of WINNING INDIA in the history of Medtronic. And most importantly, we continue to advance our Mission and take healthcare Further, Together.”

The book, ‘Medtronic Story – 40 Years of Transforming Healthcare in India’ includes some of the major turning points in Medtronic India’s journey from humble beginnings in 1979 in Vadodara (Baroda) with only 30 employees to a robust family of 1700 employees spanning 14 locations across India. The book features two Therapy and Procedure Training Centers, two R&D centers and a Global Technology Centre; which are a testament of Medtronic’s ever-increasing footprint in India, apart from introducing many world class technologies and tailor-made solutions. The book chronicles stories of patients, who were recipients of Medtronic therapies and healthcare professionals, through whom many of the key technologies were introduced into the market. The e-book can be accessed here.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

As part of the 40th Anniversary Celebrations, a Book, Medtronic Story – 40 years of Transforming Healthcare in India was unveiled by key dignitaries From left to right - Dr. Vipul Gupta, Chief Neurointerventional Surgery & Co Chief Stroke Unit Artemis Hospital, Gurugram; Dr. Nishit Chandra, Director Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Center, New Delhi; Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman -Max Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, Saket; Madan Krishnan, Vice President, Medtronic Indian Subcontinent; Dr. Belal Bin Asaf, Vice Chairman, Center for Chest Surgery, Thoracic Thoracoscopic & Robotic Chest Surgeon, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Dr. Harshvardhan Puri, Associate Consultant, Center for Chest Surgery, Thoracic Thoracoscopic & Robotic Chest Surgeon, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Dr Anandh Balasubramaniam, HOD Neurosurgery, Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

