Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:55 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:55 IST
Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 140 points to hit its lifetime high of 41,698.43 in afternoon session on Thursday tracking gains in index heavyweights RIL, TCS and HDFC Bank amid persistent foreign fund inflow. Similarly, the broader Nifty advanced 39.60 points to hit its all-time (intra-day) high of 12,261.25.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.46 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, TCS, HUL, RIL and ONGC. On the other hand, Yes Bank was the top loser, shedding up to 2.57 per cent. Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Tata Steel were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge settled 206.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, up at its all-time closing high of 41,558.57, and the Nifty advanced 56.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to its record closing peak of 12,221.65. According to traders, after opening on a cautious note on news of US President Donald Trump's impeachment, domestic equities resumed their record-setting streak amid unabated after US Donald Trump became the third President in US history to be impeached foreign fund inflow.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,836.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchange showed. Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.08 per cent to USD 66.22 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 8 paise to 71.05 against the US dollar in morning session.

