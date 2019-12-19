China shares end flat as investors await trade deal fineprint
China's benchmark equity market gauge ended flat on Thursday as investors awaited further details on the 'phase one' trade deal between Washington and Beijing. ** The Shanghai Composite index finished unchanged at 3,017.07. The index has risen more than 5% this month as investors await further details on an interim trade agreement between the United States and China. ** China's finance ministry published a new list of six U.S. products that will be exempted from tariffs starting Dec. 26. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.14%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.04%, the consumer staples sector down 0.76%, the real estate index up 0.78% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.12%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.21% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.11%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.36% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.29%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0035 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 7.0055. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were DuZhe Publishing&Media Co Ltd, up 10.06%, followed by Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, gaining 10.03% and EmbedWay Technologies Shanghai Corp, up by 10.02%. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were NBTM New Materials Group Co Ltd, down 9.45%, followed by North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, losing 8.63% and Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Stock Co Ltd, down by 7.7%.
