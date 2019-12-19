Left Menu
ICCPL, India's leading Public Relations agency wins the coveted WASME Excellency Award 2019

World Association For Small And Medium Enterprises (WASME) recently organised its 23rd International Conference on SMEs (ICSME) where the association awarded SMEs who have achieved great feats in their respective sectors.

ICCPL logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Association For Small And Medium Enterprises (WASME) recently organised its 23rd International Conference on SMEs (ICSME) where the association awarded SMEs who have achieved great feats in their respective sectors. Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), which is amongst the top 50 public relations (PR) agencies in the country won the coveted WASME excellency award 2019 for being the Best MSME in Public Relations & Media Strategies. The award was received by ICCPL's founder, Dushyant Sinha and was felicitated by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and a member of Lok Sabha from BJP.

WASME, organised its 23rd International Conference on SMEs (ICSME) at its Noida (UP) house. The event witnessed the presence of SMEs from Bangladesh, Berlin, Mauritius, Qatar along with a strong presence of entrepreneurs from within the country. The event was also attended by Sandeep Marwah, the founder of Film city who is also an internationally recognised media personality. ICCPL, which started its operations from Delhi/NCR is today a leading name amongst the PR agencies in the country with its presence pan-India and branch offices in Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh & Mumbai. Dushyant Sinha, founder of ICCPL is a young entrepreneur who has worked with MNCs like Deutsche Bank and Wipro Technologies before venturing out on his own. ICCPL, today is a leading MSME which is growing beyond industry standards in the field of public relations and digital marketing.

"We are thankful to WASME for recognising the efforts of MSMEs in all the sectors. Today under MSMES we employ over 11 crore people and in the last 4 years, we have generated over 1.5 crore jobs per annum making MSMEs a very strong sector. We at ICCPL, are elated to receive the coveted recognition & we believe that such recognitions motivate us to work harder," said Dushyant Sinha, on winning the coveted award. ICCPL, was recently adjudged as the Best PR Agency for 2019-20 by Bangalore based marketing research firm IBEF. The leading PR Firm has won multiple awards in past and has been appreciated for its unique media strategies and out of the box PR activities. The agency which started its operations in 2011 has been servicing all the big names from real estate, education & automobile sectors and has also been servicing big startups like OYO and Housing.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

