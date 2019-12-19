L&T Technology Services opens design centre in United States

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) announced on Thursday it has opened a design engineering centre in Rockford, Illinois (USA) to cater to the new age digital requirements of the aerospace and defence markets. This centre of excellence will specialise in development of high-performance engineering solutions for global aerospace and defense technology players, the pure-play engineering services company said in a statement.

"The facility will have a team of over 100 engineers with expertise in digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design," it said. The 130-seater facility is the sixth design centre of LTTS, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, in the United States.

The company's offerings to the aerospace sector encompass a wide spectrum including aero engine, aero structure & systems, avionics, air traffic management and new-age disruptive digital transformation solutions which cater to all phases of the Aircraft Lifecycle- design, manufacturing and aftermarket services, it said..

