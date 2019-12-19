Mungu Media launched India's largest Hyperlocal DOOH Marketplace

Mungu Media has announced the launch of India's largest Hyperlocal Digital out-of-house (DOOH) Marketplace. This milestone is a major move for Mungu Media Pvt Ltd on its mission to build India's biggest Hyperlocal DOOH Ad exchange/Programmatic buying platform. Mungu Media Marketplace targets OOH Advertising agencies and OOH media planners.

In the 3rd Quarter of 2019, the OOH industry in India saw the launch of two major Programmatic DOOH advertising platforms. But OOH Industry in India at large lacks the knowledge and knowhow of DOOH advertising and the latest technologies in DOOH Spectrum.

"Digital marketing is a window into an increasingly globalized world but contemporary marketing in India is still behind the times. Marketing in India places too much emphasis on marketing through newspapers and newsletters – particularly in Tier II and III cities. The idea behind Mungu Media emerged from the perceived gaps between effective marketing and the role of publishers and advertisers within this sphere." says Vinay Katwe, CEO, Mungu Media.

Mungu Media is a brand operated under Sismatik Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Tata Elxsi Incubated company that is a leading provider of Smart Signage solutions to customers worldwide. Sismatik was established in 2010, headquartered in Bangalore, India and branch office in Mumbai.

