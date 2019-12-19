Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Group stocks recover lost ground; gain up to 3 pc at close of trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:27 IST
Tata Group stocks recover lost ground; gain up to 3 pc at close of trade

Shares of various Tata group companies on Thursday bounced back to close with gains of up to 3 per cent a day after an NCLAT ruling that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as chairman of main group holding company Tata Sons sent the stocks down. Various group companies remained under pressure till morning trade, falling by up to 2 per cent.

However, buying emerged towards the close of trade and most of these companies settled the day with gains. Among the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services climbed 2.83 per cent, Tata Motors jumped 2.55 per cent, Tata Coffee rose 0.98 per cent, Tata Global Beverages 0.67 per cent, Tata Steel 0.48 per cent, Tata Metaliks gained marginally 0.17 per cent, Titan Company 0.07 per cent and Tata Communications 0.01 per cent on the BSE.

In contrast, Indian Hotels Company fell 2.03 per cent, Tata Elxsi went lower by 1.40 per cent and Tata Investment Corporation declined 0.43 per cent. Various group scrips had fallen up to 4 per cent in the previous trade after the order.

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, a company law appeals court on Wednesday restored him as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran as head of the holding company of over USD 110 billion salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal. It, however, stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow Tatas to appeal.

Mistry, scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, had in December 2012 succeeded Ratan Tata as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, a post that also made him the head of all Tata group listed firms such as Tata Power and Tata Motors. In an overnight coup, he was removed as the Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Yashasvi and Tyagi future prospects for team, Rajasthan Royals co-owner

Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said Indian under-19 players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi were bought as future prospects for the team. Rajasthan fetched the U-19 World Cup bound duo of Jaiswal and Tyagi for Rs 2.40 ...

World eager to know Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi

The world is eager to know Mahatma Gandhi and hence, it becomes the responsibility of India to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of the Mahatma and his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He made the remar...

Ghostery Midnight desktop app with VPN launched

Ghostery has rolled out a desktop app with added privacy features including ad-blocker, tracker-blocker, and VPN.Called Ghostery Midnight, the app costs USD 14 per month and works across a variety of apps and browsers, The Verge notes. User...

Son of Russian spies wins case to remain a Canadian citizen

The son of Russian spies who was born in Canada and was stripped of his citizenship after his parents were arrested for espionage in the United States won his bid to maintain his Canadian citizenship on Thursday, the countrys top court rule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019