Shifa International launches healthcare platform in India

Shifa International on Thursday launched 'Shifa Care' platform in India to provide healthcare services and solutions to patients at their homes from a doctor of their choice, in a language and time preferred by them. The platform seeks to boost the healthcare ecosysytem in India and allows patients to connect with a doctor or multiple doctors for multi-disciplinary care in over 60 Indian languages from smart phone via video call, a top company official said.

"The app will be available to patients from January 1, 2020. We have spend USD 2 million to develop this end to end healthcare ecosystem," Shifa International Founder and CEO Manish Chhabra told PTI. The company already has 5,000 pre-registered doctors with it, he added.

Shifa Care facilitates affordable and quality healthcare services across the rural rungs of the country apart from those in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, the company said. "Starting with India, we aim to build an inclusive healthcare system, based on new-age technology, where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender," Chhabra said.

Shifa Care's ecosystem utilises Al (artificial intelligence), epidemiology and genetic sequence, all at one go driven by prediction, mitigation and Al algorithm, he added. "Our objective is to bring a paradigm shift in the healthcare segment from providing the reactive care to preventive care," Chhabra said.

Shifa Care is completely compliant with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act - USA), he added. Chhabra is the ex-head of Growth Portfolio, Japan, Pfizer and a Harvard alumnus in big data and deep machine learning and a trained molecular biologist.

