Punjab govt expects record cotton production this season

The Punjab government on Thursday said it expects record cotton production of over 18 lakh bales in the state this season as against 12.23 lakh bales last year. "This season's expected cotton production is 18.20 lakh bales, against 12.23 lakh bales in the previous year, with average production per acre crossing the 10 quintals per acre mark as against last year's 9.31 quintals per acre," the government said in a statement here.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh congratulated the state's farmers, especially from the Malwa belt of the state, for record production of cotton, while directing the Agriculture Department to ensure timely advance support for cotton growers for the next kharif season. Amarinder, who also holds agriculture portfolio, lauded the efforts of the Agriculture Department, especially the field staff, in motivating farmers to shift to cotton cultivation as part of the state government's crop diversification focus.

"These efforts translated into increase in the area under cotton cultivation from 6.70 lakh acres last year to 9.80 lakh acres during this year," the statement said. "Timely intervention by the Cotton Corporation of India, on the initiative of the Chief Minister, has led to the purchase of 4.36 lakh quintals of cotton, which is about 20 per cent of the total arrival of the produce in the state mandis," it said.

Amarinder also complimented Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, for working closely with the Agriculture Department to ensure availability of high quality seeds and pesticides, as well as timely advice and extension services to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.