Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZestMoney raises $15 mn from Goldman Sachs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:40 IST
ZestMoney raises $15 mn from Goldman Sachs

ZestMoney, a digital point-of-sale consumer finance platform, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Goldman Sachs and existing investors like Naspers Fintech. While the company did not disclose the overall size of funding, about USD 15 million has been invested by Goldman Sachs with the remaining amount coming in from existing investors Naspers Fintech, Quona Capital & Flourish.

ZestMoney has previously raised USD 42 million in funding. It is backed by leading investors such as Ribbit Captial, Xiaomi, Naspers Fintech and Omidyar Networks. "The capital we've raised in this latest round will enable us to accelerate product development, grow our strategic partnerships and scale our platform further to help support the dreams and aspirations of an ever-increasing number of Indian households," ZestMoney co-founder and CEO Lizzie Chapman said in a statement.

ZestMoney expects to cross an annual run rate of over USD 1 billion in disbursal run rate in less than 18 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Shootout near security service office in Moscow: Russian media

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.Several videos...

NITI Aayog to draft roadmap for population stabilisation

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Friday will hold a consultative meeting to discuss a roadmap for population stabilisation and come out with a working paper to address key gaps in Indias family planning programmes. Increasing the basket ...

Go for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC: Mamata challenges

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that the will have to...

Needs of sensitization towards electoral rights of PwD emphasized by ECI

The Election Commission of India today organized a National Workshop on Accessible Elections. The Workshop was organized with the purpose of reviewing steps taken as yet by ECI for making Elections PwD and Senior Citizens friendly and to de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019