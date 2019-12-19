DGT launches public electronic registries on skilling info

Directorate General of Training has launched public electronic registries on relevant skilling information to ensure greater accessibility of information. These newly created digitally-accessible registries, created by DGT, will act as a single source of information of all skilling resources being provided by the government and allied private enterprise.

They include information on training centres, courses, teachers, and students in the ecosystem. The aim is to provide accurate information to potential students, trainers and employers on the courses being offered by Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the like. "Through these new electronic registries, third party organisations can easily access the skilling information through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The new applications enable easier dissemination of detailed information on the training centres, courses along with the contact details of the concerned authorities," a statement said.

The information will be made available in different languages for easy access and a link has been created for registry on Bharat skills, a central repository for skills providing curriculum, course information and other relevant material like question banks and mock tests. "We have created these registries with machine readable data and open APIs to allow other organisations to also play a part in disseminating this information. Moreover, these organisations will be able to return feedback on the data, allowing us to crowd-source verification of data," Rajesh Aggarwal, Additional Secretary DGT said.

DGT comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

