Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGT launches public electronic registries on skilling info

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:58 IST
DGT launches public electronic registries on skilling info

Directorate General of Training has launched public electronic registries on relevant skilling information to ensure greater accessibility of information. These newly created digitally-accessible registries, created by DGT, will act as a single source of information of all skilling resources being provided by the government and allied private enterprise.

They include information on training centres, courses, teachers, and students in the ecosystem. The aim is to provide accurate information to potential students, trainers and employers on the courses being offered by Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the like. "Through these new electronic registries, third party organisations can easily access the skilling information through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The new applications enable easier dissemination of detailed information on the training centres, courses along with the contact details of the concerned authorities," a statement said.

The information will be made available in different languages for easy access and a link has been created for registry on Bharat skills, a central repository for skills providing curriculum, course information and other relevant material like question banks and mock tests. "We have created these registries with machine readable data and open APIs to allow other organisations to also play a part in disseminating this information. Moreover, these organisations will be able to return feedback on the data, allowing us to crowd-source verification of data," Rajesh Aggarwal, Additional Secretary DGT said.

DGT comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Israel avoids health crisis with last-minute new drug budget

Israeli ministers on Thursday averted a health care crisis by passing a last-minute allocation of 500 million shekels 143 million to pay for new lifesaving medicines for thousands of patients. Israel is without a permanent government and ha...

Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next years U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be t...

Shootout near security service office in Moscow: Russian media

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.Several videos...

NITI Aayog to draft roadmap for population stabilisation

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Friday will hold a consultative meeting to discuss a roadmap for population stabilisation and come out with a working paper to address key gaps in Indias family planning programmes. Increasing the basket ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019